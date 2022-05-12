Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 27,148 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.14% of Zebra Technologies worth $43,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,494,399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 507,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 453,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,768,000 after purchasing an additional 63,487 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $314.50 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $314.26 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $395.89 and a 200-day moving average of $488.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.00.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.