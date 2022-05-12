Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 81,523 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $36,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $176.13 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.23. The company has a market cap of $463.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

