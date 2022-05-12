Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 67,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,285,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.6% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Tesla by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $956.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $734.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $942.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.59, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

