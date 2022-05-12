Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 452,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,345,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.7% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $164.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.98.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

