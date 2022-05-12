Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 656,443 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 656,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,496,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $42.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.74.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

