Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $51,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,543,803,000 after purchasing an additional 757,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,560,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,846,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $225.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $224.63 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.