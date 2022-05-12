Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $32.94 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $32,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $234,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,180 shares of company stock worth $15,849,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

AMD opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

