Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $35.79 Million Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 254.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,580 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Darden Restaurants worth $35,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 374,342 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 944,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,010,000 after acquiring an additional 278,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day moving average of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

