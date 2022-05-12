Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $49.10 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1,658.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,345 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $49,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,593,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

DG stock opened at $228.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

