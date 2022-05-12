Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 446.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.11% of Corning worth $35,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 755.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after buying an additional 1,570,584 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Corning by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,478,000 after buying an additional 757,638 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,725,000 after buying an additional 645,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corning by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,901,000 after buying an additional 622,015 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $44.88.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

