Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 324.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.29% of CubeSmart worth $36,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,918,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,346,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,904,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,677,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.05.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com upgraded CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

