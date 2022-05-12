Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,158 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $31,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock opened at $173.14 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.45 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,731.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855 over the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

