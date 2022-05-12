Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $63,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $291.84 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $290.95 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.