Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $33.97 Million in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,017,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,972,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.46% of Healthcare Trust of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at $8,108,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth approximately $2,543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 637,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 330,987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.67 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 309.52%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

