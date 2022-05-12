Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $38.83 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 479,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,826,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

USMV opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

