Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $40.76 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Marriott International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.23 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904 in the last 90 days. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

