Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $31.33 Million Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

