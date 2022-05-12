Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $35.41 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 303,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,409,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.46% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AN opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total transaction of $2,443,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total value of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,999 shares of company stock worth $48,119,823. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

