Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 573,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $92.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

