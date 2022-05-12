Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,522 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $37,916,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $203,440,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 462.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 133,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,039 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 61.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 98,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 37,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.08.

HUBS opened at $310.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.54 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.80 and a 200-day moving average of $565.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of -226.28 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

