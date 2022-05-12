Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 129,282 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129,282 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 6.12% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $54,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 684,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,877 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 189,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $20.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

