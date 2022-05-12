Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 154,779 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 519.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,779 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.4% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $47,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV opened at $160.06 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.47 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.55 and a 200 day moving average of $235.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.