Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 175,195 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 0.5% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $62,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,285,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. DA Davidson increased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.53.

Shares of DE opened at $364.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.87 and a 200 day moving average of $376.42. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

