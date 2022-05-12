Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 397,541 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 119.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,541 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $44,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.48.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

