Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 97,392 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 522.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,392 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica worth $45,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $428.00 to $423.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $291.30 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.71. The company has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

