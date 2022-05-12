Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 208,704 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $103.92 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.61 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

