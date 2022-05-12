Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,733,155 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,733,155 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $37,783,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.18% of Regions Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,810,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,045,000 after buying an additional 1,374,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,310,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,100,000 after buying an additional 1,120,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

RF opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

