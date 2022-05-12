Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,313,030 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,313,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,728,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.30% of Annaly Capital Management as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.48%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. JMP Securities lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Annaly Capital Management Profile (Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.