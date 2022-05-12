Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 43,209 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 75,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,112,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,174,000.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

NYSE:A opened at $113.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.64 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

