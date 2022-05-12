Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,793,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cummins at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Cummins by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,175,567 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI stock opened at $196.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $270.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

