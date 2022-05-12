Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $35,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $278.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

In other Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 48,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $2,977,684.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $9,979,893.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 667,137 shares of company stock worth $42,579,677. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

