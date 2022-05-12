R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,348 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

