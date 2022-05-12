Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Apple stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $165.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.