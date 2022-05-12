Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,981 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Ranpak worth $26,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak in the third quarter valued at $15,389,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 59.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,309,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 490,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,851,000 after purchasing an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ranpak during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ranpak by 40.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

PACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.97 million, a PE ratio of -38.03 and a beta of 1.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

