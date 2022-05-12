Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Realogy worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 100.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

Get Realogy alerts:

NYSE:RLGY opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.47. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88.

Realogy ( NYSE:RLGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Realogy had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLGY. TheStreet lowered Realogy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Realogy Profile (Get Rating)

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.