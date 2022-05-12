Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,755,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,768,000 after purchasing an additional 812,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 357,365 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,668,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,670,000 after purchasing an additional 293,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,050,000.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,106,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLAY stock opened at $15.27 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLAY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

