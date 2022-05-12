RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $120.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $250.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 94.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $61.60 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.76.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in RingCentral by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.