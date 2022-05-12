Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,193 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.85% of Romeo Power worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,936 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 773,911 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,163,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Romeo Power by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 871,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 408,700 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

RMO stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $116.10 million, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.10. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 million.

In other Romeo Power news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,350,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $2,538,750.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock worth $7,196,933 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

