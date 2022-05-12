S. Muoio & CO. LLC Takes Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROG. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Rogers by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $270.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $274.51.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

