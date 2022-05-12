SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,883 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 159,830 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

In other SecureWorks news, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100. Corporate insiders own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $871.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.01. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

