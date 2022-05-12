SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in News were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of News by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in News by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in News by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.93. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. News had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. News’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

