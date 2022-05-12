SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,579,000 after purchasing an additional 270,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after purchasing an additional 239,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,638.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 163,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of THRY opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $823.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,332,171 shares of company stock valued at $66,810,915. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.