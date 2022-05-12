SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,750 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Core Laboratories worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.10 and a beta of 2.71.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $31.55.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

