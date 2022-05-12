SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sonos by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.99. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

