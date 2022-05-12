SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 46,904 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Boot Barn by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $85.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $102.99. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

