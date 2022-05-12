Sharon R. Barner Sells 5,000 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE CMI opened at $196.18 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $270.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,129,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.