Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 11,378 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.0% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $2,588,000. Grace Capital grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

AAPL stock opened at $146.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

