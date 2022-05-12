Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 40.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWX opened at $90.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.09. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

