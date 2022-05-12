Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1,625.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $33,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 98,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,470,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 69,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $69.96 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.