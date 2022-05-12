State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 532 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cactus were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other Cactus news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $420,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP David John Isaac sold 5,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $319,307.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,206 shares of company stock valued at $12,856,083. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WHD opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.97. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.18.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Cactus’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

